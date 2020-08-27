This Week’s Comings and Goings

Melonie Johnson has been named president and chief operating officer of the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination, in Atlantic City, N.J. Johnson has worked for MGM Resorts since 2015, most recently as president and COO of MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Johnson is the first Black female president of an Atlantic City casino.

MGM Resorts International has added Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), and Joey Levin, chief executive officer, to MGM Resorts International’s Board of Directors. The additions stem from IAC’s recent investment in MGM Resorts.

Victorio Gonzalez is now general manager of Pendry San Diego, where he is leading operations for the hotel, as well as its restaurant, spa, and bar outlets. Before joining Pendry San Diego, Gonzalez was resort manager or the Montage Los Cabos, where he assisted in opening the property in 2018.

Hay Creek Hotels is welcoming Jonathan Brashier as general manager of Hotel Hartness in Greenville, S.C. As the property plans to debut in early 2022, Brashier is leading pre-opening operations of the hotel and its on-site restaurant. Brashier has over 25 years of hospitality industry experience.

Marta Hagan has been named director of sales and marketing and Lorrianne Mesina director of leisure sales for the Viceroy Los Cabos. Hagan was previously director of sales and marketing for the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, and Mesina was regional director of sales and business development for Inspirato.

Mag Mile Capital, a commercial real estate and investment firm, has named John Schmid senior vice president of originations. In this position, he is working with stakeholders to expand the company’s network. Schmid served as senior vice president and full-service originator for Basis Investment Group before joining Mag Mile Capital.

Kris Singleton is chief information officer for Enseo, where she is leading partnerships and initiatives for the three companies within Enseo Holdings. Singleton has worked in the hospitality industry for over 30 years, most recently working for International Cruise & Excursions.

Pat Laurie has been named business development manager – West – for Torlys, a flooring solutions company. Laurie is focusing on the western Canadian market and is supporting managers to help grow the builder, developer, and property management outlets for the company.

