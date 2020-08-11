IAC Invests in MGM Resorts International

LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International announced on August 10 that IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), the media and technology company founded and led by Barry Diller, has made a significant investment in MGM Resorts International.

“We could not be more excited to welcome IAC and Mr. Diller as an investor in MGM Resorts. Mr. Diller and Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, bring vast experience in both entertainment and online commerce and we will take full advantage of their experience,” said MGM Resorts Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Salem. “IAC’s family of brands and digital expertise are a great complement to the direction MGM Resorts has been taking both in leveraging our digital assets to enhance our guests’ experience and building a leading iGaming and sports betting business in BetMGM. We welcome IAC as a long-term strategic partner and intend to invite them to join our Board of Directors.”

Data-driven, digital, and customer-centric innovations are a key principle of the MGM 2020 plan announced last year. MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle added, “IAC’s expertise in growing and expanding brands online is a natural fit for our focus on enhancing the resort experience through curated and personalized offerings, as well as digital enhancements in sports betting and online gaming. We appreciate that they share our long-term strategic vision for growth and maximizing value for our shareholders. We welcome their collaboration and are excited at the possibilities it will bring.”

