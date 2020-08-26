NEW YORK—Due to COVID-19, the annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, which normally takes place at the New York Marriott Marquis each year in June, was previously rescheduled as an on-site event to be held on November 11-12, 2020. On August 26, members of the conference’s Executive Planning Committee announced that the on-site event planned for November 11-12 will be canceled and replaced by a webinar series.

The committee has opted to produce a series of online webinars that will take place the week of November 9, 2020. Attendance will be free of charge to members of the hospitality and tourism industries, as well as to members of the press. More details will follow as they become available.

This past June—when the conference was originally slated to take place—the committee produced a “CEOs Check In” virtual panel discussion, which was moderated by Conference Chairman Jonathan M. Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co. and co-chairman of the Board of Loews Corporation.

