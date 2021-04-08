This Week’s Comings and Goings

Accor has promoted Mark Purcell to senior vice president, development, North & Central America. Purcell joined Accor in 2017 and has assisted with the company’s growth in multiple markets. In addition, Purcell has experience working in development, acquisitions, and financial operations.

Chris Crowley has been named senior vice president of sales for Duetto. In this role, Crowley is overseeing sales outlets and working with the executive team; Crowley’s position is based in Europe. Before Duetto, Crowley served as a partner for Nina & Pinta, a business travel consultancy firm.

Montage International has announced Liam Doyle as senior vice president, operations, and he will manage the Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, and Montage and Pendry Residences portfolios. Doyle was recently with Marriott Luxury as area vice president of the western region’s collection of luxury brands.

Jason Hutcheson has been named vice president of investments for First Hospitality. Hutcheson is coordinating strategic initiatives, acquisitions, and sales for the company’s hotel portfolio. Hutcheson was previously an associate for AJ Capital Partners, where he supported acquisitions and development.

Karen Steiger and Darren Segura have been announced by True North Hotel Group as general manager and director of sales, respectively, of the AC Hotel by Marriott in Tuscaloosa, Al., opening late spring 2021. Together, Steiger and Segura will ensure the hotel has a smooth opening process and lead operations and sales after opening.

The Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capital District by HRI Lodging is welcoming Andrew Dryden general manager and Christopher Toy director of sales and marketing to be leaders at the property as it opens summer 2021. Dryden and Toy will oversee guestrooms, food and beverage, and meeting and event space.

Robb Walker has been named managing director for Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Isle of Palms, S.C. Walker has 30 years of hospitality industry and executive leadership experience, most recently serving as chief operating officer for Catalina Island Company in Avalon, Calif.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, has promoted Greg Durrer to hotel manager. This is a return to Grande Lakes for Durrer, who served as rooms director of the JW Marriott from 2007 to 2011. Most recently, Durrer served as general manager for The W Aspen and the Sky Residences.

Rachel Clark has been named director of sales and marketing for SOPHY Hyde Park in Chicago, Il. Clark has held a variety of roles during her hospitality career, and has knowledge of the Chicago market. She has worked in sales for the Hilton Chicago, Palmer House Hilton, Drake Hotel Conrad Chicago, and the Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

Sylvain Delpique is executive chef for The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, N.Y. Delpique is managing culinary operations for the property’s Bemelmans Bar and Café Carlyle. Previously, Delpique was executive chef for the ‘21’ Club, and throughout his career, he has worked for restaurants in Connecticut.

Opening in May 2021, The Banneker boutique hotel has named James Lee director of food and beverage. Lee is leading related operations of the property’s restaurant and rooftop experiences. During his career, Lee has held leadership experiences in the culinary industry, previously serving as food and beverage director for The Graham Georgetown.

Access Point Financial, LLC, has named Bruce Lowrey chief lending officer, and he will be responsible for expanding the company into new markets and improving flexible financing options. Previously, Lowrey served as senior vice president and co-head of the Capmark/GMAC commercial mortgage hospitality division.

Eric Eisenberg is vice president of hospitality for Purlin, LLC. Eisenberg’s tasks include introducing Purlin’s system to the Las Vegas market in partnership with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and bringing Purlin’s linen products to market. Eisenberg’s background is primarily in hotel operations.

Marketing agency S&D Marketing | Advertising has named Penne Heede director, creative strategy, where she will drive business development for the company’s new hospitality and tourism verticals. Heede served a founder of Heede Collective and chief marketing officer for Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa collection in her career.