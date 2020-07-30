This Week’s Comings and Goings

Phil Hugh has been named chief development officer for the Americas for Radisson Hotel Group, where he will grow the seven Radisson Hotel Group brands in the region. Hugh’s experience is in franchise sales and development, most recently leading the development and franchise division for Red Roof Franchising.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited is changing its strategic leadership team: Chief Executive Officer Michael Wale is joining the Board of Directors; Chief Operating Officer Philippe Zuber is assuming the role of chief executive officer; and Chief Financial Officer Michel Checoury is assuming the chief administrative officer role in addition to his current title.

Laura DeMott has been appointed general manager of One Lakeside, a new Columbia Hospitality property in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, opening in August 2020. DeMott is leading operations of the residences, amenities, and services, as well as team members, guest experiences, and quality control.

The Glenmark, Glendale, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, is welcoming Kevin Briggs to lead revenue growth, property promotion, and operations as general manager. In addition, Tony Trujillo has been named executive chef, and he will lead culinary operations for the hotel’s signature restaurant and meetings and events spaces.

Aparium Hotel Group is welcoming three new general managers for three new properties: Pablo Molinari is GM for Hotel Haya in Tampa, Fla., opening in September 2020; Allison Streu is GM for Surety Hotel in De Moines, Iowa, opening in October 2020; and Aaron Black is GM for Daxton in Birmingham, Mich., opening in January 2021.

Jason Ro is associate director of sales and Cecile Sandral-Lasbordes is director of public relations and marketing, guest experience, and quality leader for the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Ro will be responsible for leading the sales team and vendor selection, and Sandral-Lasbordes will lead communication strategies and marketing initiatives.

Edgewood Tahoe has named Jim Hindman executive director of food and beverage. In this position, Hindman is leading the property’s three food and beverage outlets, its dining teams, and the creation of any potential culinary additions. Hindman has 20 years of food and beverage experience.

Slated to open in September 2020, the Grand Hyatt Nashville has named nine executives to its leadership team: Johannes Diele is director of convention services; Chris Gallatin is director of engineering; David Hearst is director of revenue; Allyson Hoyer is director of rooms; Rachelle Iler is associate director of sales; William Lee is director of finance; Gideon Packianathan is director of human resources; Zachary Parks is assistant director of finance; and Evan Zimmer is director of catering.

Neolith has named James Amendola vice president of North America following the brand’s growth in the region by opening its U.S. division. Amendola was most recently the director of sales and marketing U.S. at SapienStone, and was a GM for Cosentino prior to SapienStone.

