Forbes Magazine this week released its annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women. Compiled in partnership with Statista, the rankings are based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 75,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Surveyed in March and April just before COVID-19 prompted work-from-home orders, furloughs, and layoffs nationwide, employees weighed in on workplace culture, opportunities to advance their careers, working conditions, salary, diversity, and more.

This year, six hotel companies within the travel and leisure industry ranked among the top 300 Best Employers for Women: Marriott ranked 99th, Vail Resorts ranked 109th, Hilton ranked 184th, Hyatt Hotels ranked 207th, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) ranked 235th, and Hard Rock International ranked 243rd.

The full list can be viewed here.