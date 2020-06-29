21c Museum Hotels Appoints Sarah Robbins To Lead the Brand

Louisville, Ky. — 21c Museum Hotels, a Louisville-based hospitality management company, today announced the appointment of founding partner Sarah Robbins to lead the 21c brand effective July 15, 2020. The move follows Craig Greenberg’s decision to step down as president and CEO. A member of the founding team, which opened the brand’s flagship property in Louisville in 2006, Greenberg has led the company through its growth to 11 hotels currently open or under development around the country. Robbins, who will retain her title of chief operating officer, is joined on 21c’s senior leadership team by founding partners Molly Swyers, chief brand officer, and Alice Gray Sites, chief curator and museum director, with oversight by Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North and Central America. Accor officially added 21c Museum Hotels to its MGallery Hotel Collection last year after acquiring the company in 2018.

“Nineteen years ago, I received my first email from Steve Wilson on his idea that would eventually become 21c Museum Hotels,” said Greenberg. “Every day since, it has been the greatest professional and personal journey to be a part of the birth, growth, and transformation of 21c. At my core, I am an entrepreneur who is passionate about making new, big things happen and I am excited to look ahead to my next entrepreneurial endeavors in the private and public sectors. I know the future is bright for 21c as it continues to grow and evolve over the coming years under Sarah’s and Accor’s strong leadership, as well as the continued creative vision and influence of Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown.”

“On behalf of Accor, we thank Craig for his outstanding leadership, contributions, and accomplishments while at the helm of 21c. He has been a tremendous partner to us through Accor’s acquisition of 21c, and has played an integral role in preserving the unique spirit which makes 21c so special, while also embracing new opportunities for growth and development of the brand,” said McCrory. “One of 21c’s greatest strengths is its people. The history, experience, and passion that Sarah, Molly, Alice, and the entire 21c team bring to the brand is truly inspiring. I have full confidence that Sarah and the leadership team are poised to guide 21c into its exciting next chapter.”

As leader for the 21c brand, Robbins will have strategic oversight for 21c’s corporate headquarters, nine properties, and new development projects under the 21c brand. Her expanded responsibilities include sales and marketing, brand management, and accounting, while she will also continue to lead the group’s operations, food and beverage, and human resources. Robbins previously held roles with the group as chief hospitality officer and senior vice president of operations. Prior to joining 21c, she served as project director for Myriad Restaurant Group, providing food and beverage management and operational consulting for clients such as Starwood Hotels, Interstate Hotels, and Sage Hospitality.

“It has truly been a privilege working alongside Craig to grow 21c, and I am honored that Steve and Laura Lee, Heather and the team at Accor have put their trust in me to lead this extraordinary brand,” said Robbins. “I look forward to working alongside Molly and Alice, our immensely talented team, our committed owners and partners, and our global family of guests and clients. We’ve achieved remarkable success over the past few years, and all of us at 21c are excited at the growth and opportunities ahead. We believe strongly in our ability to make an even bigger impact in the lives of the people and communities that we serve.”

Robbins will work alongside Swyers, Stites, and the other members of the 21c team to forward the brand’s boundary-pushing vision, combining multi-venue contemporary art museum, boutique hotels, and chef-driven restaurants. The brand continues to grow—most recently opening 21c Museum Hotel Chicago earlier this year, with additional properties slated to open in St. Louis in 2021 and Des Moines in 2022.

