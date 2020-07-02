Kentucky’s Galt House Hotel Completes West Tower Renovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galt House Hotel recently unveiled the completion of its West Tower renovation project. Officially completed in March 2020, renovations to the West Tower include a full overhaul of 130,000 square feet of meeting space, all 639 guestrooms, the lobby area, and Walker’s Exchange and Jockey Silks, two of the hotel’s flagship restaurant and bar concepts. This tower-wide reimagining comes as part of the hotel’s $80 million property-wide renovation, which will also see the hotel’s East Tower revamped and set for completion in late summer 2020.

“Since we began our property-wide project in October of 2018, we’ve done our absolute best to ensure that the property’s original personality and over 200 years of history shines through in the reimagined Galt House Hotel,” said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company. “This property has been a Louisville waterfront icon since the 1800s, and after two years of well-thought-out planning across our West Tower, we are excited to welcome guests to rediscover the all new Galt House that captures the glory of its past.”

Guestrooms and suites in the West Tower have been fully transformed with new wood and modern carpet flooring, a dark-meets-light color palette complemented by playful furniture pieces, and high-quality touches and textures across upholstery, bedding, and light fixtures. Every room offers a king or double queen layout with views overlooking the Ohio River or downtown Louisville.

Advertisement

1 of 4

The West Tower also reinvents culinary history for the modern palate with two new food and beverage outlets: Walker’s Exchange, an American brasserie with a nod to Louisville’s early days as a port city, and Jockey Silks, one of Louisville’s oldest bourbon bars and an original stop on the Urban Bourbon Trail. Both outlets are new open-air concepts.

The Galt House Hotel is located on the banks of the Ohio River near the city’s attractions: from Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Muhammad Ali Center to Whiskey Row. The property is also the official hotel partner of The Kentucky Derby.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE