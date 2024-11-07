This Week’s Comings & Goings

McKibbon Hospitality announced the appointment of Mike Dickey as senior vice president of human resources. Bringing more than 35 years of experience to the role, Dickey will be responsible for leading employee attraction, selection, and retention.

Uniguest has appointed Shawn O’Connell to the role of executive vice president of sales Americas. O’Connell previously served as head of hospitality sales at Samsung for 12 years and PSAV for more than eight years.

Mandarin Oriental has announced the appointment of Amanda Hyndman as chief operating officer following the retirement of Christoph Mares. Hyndman will continue her current role as chief people and culture officer.

The Sebastian-Vail, a Timbers Resort, appointed Kate Grattan as its new general manager. In this role, Grattan is responsible for overseeing daily operations for the property to ensure commercial success.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has announced the appointment of Keenan Rothenborg as sales manager. In this position, he is responsible for overseeing consortia clients and developing strategies to expand leisure and entertainment.

BH Properties appointed Mark Workman as managing director, investment and asset management. Workman brings more than 17 years of commercial real estate experience, most recently serving as senior vice president of asset management for Lincoln Property Company.