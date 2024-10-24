This Week’s Comings & Goings

RMS Cloud has announced the appointment of Zen Valli as chief revenue officer. Valli previously held the position of managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the company.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that Matt Riley has re-joined the company as senior director. During his tenure with JLL, Riley specialized in full-service hotel and resort transactions.

Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced it promoted Vasileios Ioannoum to regional director of operations, and his responsibilities will include budgeting and forecasting of sales and revenue.

Commonwealth Hotels announced that Dorian Franklyn Phillips has been appointed as general manager of The Art Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. Phillips previously served as general manager of The Benson Hotel.

VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts announced the appointment of Pierre-Alex Maillard as area general manager. Maillard will lead the team at VERANÓ San Juan, which is the first of three hotels slated by the brand in Puerto Rico.

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, announced the promotion of Desy Setiawati to hotel manager. Setiawati will oversee daily operations of the resort, working to elevate the guest experience.

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston announced the appointment of Joe Mauro as director of sales and marketing. Mauro was previously director of group and transient sales for the Starwood Boston Metro Market.

High Stakes Rooftop Grill announced Kathryn Fink has joined the team as executive chef. Fink is responsible for leading the culinary team and overseeing the dining experience at the Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu’s rooftop.

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills announced the appointment of Todd Matthews as executive chef amid property-wide enhancements, including two new dining concepts. Matthews will lead menu curation and curate seasonal culinary programming.

Kimpton Journeyman Hotel announced the appointment of Paul Funk as executive chef, where he will oversee all culinary operations for the property, including Tre Rivali and The Outsider rooftop bar.

CBRE announced it has expanded its U.S. debt and structured finance capabilities with the additions of Mark Fluent, David Milestone, and Bill Moyer as vice chairs. The trio will be based in Los Angeles.

Club Med announced the appointment of two executives to its North American leadership team: Armelle De la Porte des Vaux has been named vice president of marketing, and Ron Gulaskey has been named vice president of U.S. sales and strategy.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announced four appointments to its leadership team: Jillian Katcher as vice president of operations, Americas; Natacha Cuvelier as vice president of CRM, global; Mitchell Laufer as vice president of legal, Americas; and Jonne Buijtels as vice president of legal, EMEAC.

The Westin Alexandria Old Town, which just finished a renovation to its Trademark Restaurant, announced the appointment of Ravi Gaur as general manager and Corey Branham as director of operations.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego announced the appointment of two leaders to its team: Taylor Murphy is hotel manager and Anna Livingston is director of sales. These new hires underscore the hotel’s commitment to the guest experience.

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach welcomed two culinary professionals to its leadership team. Nana Darkwah has been promoted to executive chef and Eric Champagne has been named executive sous chef.

Sensei announced several new appointments to the team at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Michelle Clapperton is vice president of wellness operations, Vince Smit is director of wellness, John Gustafson is director of sales and events, Joshua Nudd is executive chef, and Jacob Heck is director of agronomy.

PriceTravel Holding announced the appointment of Mikael Hellstrom as head of sales for the United States and Canada markets for its wholesale brand, PriceTravel Connect. Hellstrom has over 20 years of sales experience.