SAN DIEGO—The creative and strategic team behind J Street Hospitality—a real estate investment, development, operations, and asset management firm specializing in lifestyle-focused hotels—this week announced the launch of affiliate firm, Anagram Ventures. Helmed by President Sajan Hansji, the private, independently owned firm was created to provide value for stakeholders during this new economic cycle through the acquisition, development, and sale of hospitality-related assets.

Inspired by the concept of an anagram, where rearranging the letters of a word yields an entirely new thought, Anagram Ventures aims to identify and act on opportunities by exploring debt restructuring, alternative uses of real estate, brand repositioning, or a reduction in operating costs to sustain investment. The firm’s principals bring an understanding of market trends, consumer needs, and property valuations to identify and acquire assets that it believes are likely to yield strong returns.

“Our principals offer a streamlined approach that delivers expertise in hotel operations, real estate deal structuring, and capital markets—all under one roof,” said Sajan Hansji. “The partnership’s objective is to negotiate and acquire hotels, by targeting the ‘all-in’ basis, with a special focus on unique factors that may create immediate value and/or long-term risk mitigation. Through our multifaceted experience, we use a relationship-focused, solution-driven, and radically simple approach, allowing us to sustain until the market is right for an exit.”

Anagram Ventures’ management team has experience in high-barrier-to-entry markets and has invested in and developed hotel projects totaling more than $600 million.

