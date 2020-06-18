This Week’s Comings and Goings

John Laplante has been promoted to chief information officer for G6 Hospitality, where he will lead IT operations, e-commerce, and guest relations. Laplante was previously vice president of information technology, program management office, and contact center operations. He was also on the Motel 6 IT team in various capacities.

Remington Hotels has appointed Dan Falgoust to vice president of food and beverage strategy execution. In this position, Falgoust is guiding new and existing food and beverage concepts, operations, and team members for Remington’s portfolio. Prior to Remington, Falgoust was vice president of food and beverage at FelCor, which was acquired by RLJ Lodging Trust.

Rance Ryan has been named general manager of the Hyatt Residences Club Carmel, Highlands Inn. During his career, Ryan has worked in multiple positions for Marriott International and Marriott Vacations Worldwide in Orlando. Most recently, Ryan managed a resort in Las Vegas before joining the Hyatt Residences Club Carmel, Highlands Inn.

Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz., is welcoming general manager Nick Solomon to its leadership team. Solomon has experience working for The Ritz-Carlton brand, including leading openings teams for nine different Ritz-Carlton properties during his career. He also assisted in launching Marriott’s EDITION brand.

Greg Cook is joining The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Fla., team as general manager, where he is leading all resort aspects and building relationships with guests. He is also responsible for enhanced cleanliness at the resort. Cook was general manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before joining the Amelia Island resort.

Justin Vaiciunas is executive chef for Hotel Revival in Baltimore, Md., and he will debut a new menu at its Topside restaurant when indoor dining resumes in Baltimore. In addition, Vaiciunas is leading food service operations, developing food and beverage menus, and creating private events and in-room dining options for the property.

Current Chief Operating and M&A leader for Valley Forge Fabrics Vanesa Patiño was nominated for and has joined the Broward College Foundation Board of Directors. On the Board of Directors, Patiño will work support scholarships and academic programs for the college’s office of advancement.

Avi Niego is executive director of Kenect Nashville, a hospitality apartment platform. Niego was most recently pre-opening and operating general manager of the Bobby Hotel in downtown Nashville. During his career, Niego was area general manager for NYLO Hotels in Texas and hotel manager at Zaza Dallas.

Service Properties Trust has named Todd Hargreaves chief investment officer. He will manage the company’s hospitality portfolio and investments. In addition, Hargreaves is vice president of acquisitions for The RMR Group, the company that manages Service Properties Trust.

David Schwetz has been named general superintendent for the Kansas City offices of the UP Companies (UPCO). As general superintendent, Schwetz is supporting regional management for the Kansas City area, as well as focusing on UPCO’s Square UP Builders division. Schwetz was most recently a foreman for BAM contracting of St. Louis and Dahmer Contracting Group.

Refrigerated Solutions Group has named Dan Hinkle vice president of sales, and Anthony Lorubbio—chief transformation officer—is assuming the responsibilities for sales operations and customer experience. Hinkle has 15 years of leadership experience in the food equipment industry.

