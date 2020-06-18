Key Management Group Rebrands as Key Hotels & Resorts

Hilversum, Noord-Holland (Amsterdam), The Netherlands — International hotel management company Key Management Group LLC has rebranded as Key Hotels & Resorts. The company, which has offices in The Netherlands and the United States, also announced the addition of La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino Aruba to its portfolio.

Key Hotels & Resorts specializes in hotel development, management, marketing, and culinary solutions for independent, branded, boutique, and condo hotels worldwide. Key Management Group has been operating resorts in the Caribbean for more than 20 years, including in Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curacao, Belize, and Suriname.

“We think of ourselves as value-innovators in hospitality,” said John Laclé, managing director of Key Hotels & Resorts. “We offer corporate-level hotel services coupled with powerful technology platforms to elevate top-line and bottom-line performance for independent hotels while reducing bloated overhead expenses. In the wake of COVID-19, we believe our value-driven, high-performance approach to hotel management and marketing will be in high demand.”

Laclé added that the company is looking to expand its portfolio by adding independent hotels in the Caribbean, South Florida, and Latin America, as well as several European markets, including Spain and The Netherlands. Its corporate headquarters are based in Hilversum Noord-Holland, The Netherlands. In the United States, the rebranded company has offices and sales representation in Absecon, New Jersey.

