This Week’s Comings and Goings

Jim Alderman has been named CEO of Radisson Hotel Group, and he will lead the company’s portfolio of 680 hotels. Most recently, Alderman was executive vice president for Extended Stay America, where he started its franchising group and led new construction, franchise sales, and acquisitions for future development.

Nomadix Inc. has named Dean Compoginis vice president of business development. In this position, Compoginis is leading strategic growth opportunities for the company. During his career, Compoginis has held positions including director of multi-dwelling unit business development and sales for Ruckus Networks.

Marin Management, Inc., has promoted Pat Mitchell to executive vice president, where she is managing the operations and leadership teams. Mitchell was senior vice president prior to her promotion, a position that she was promoted to in 2013. She had joined Marin Management as a regional manager.

Jeremiah Johnson is president of Riegel Linen LLC. As president, Johnson is assisting in growing the organization and leading its systems and teams. Prior to becoming president of Riegel Linen, Johnson was vice president of manufacturing and global supply chain for Custom Molded Products.

Thomas Fraher is general manager for The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Fla. As general manager, Fraher is leading sales and marketing, operations, and budgets for the property. Fraher was most recently working as general manager for Viceroy Hotel Group properties including The Donovan, Carlyle Hotel, and Hotel Palomar.

Hilton Chicago Northbrook has named Vicki Harpelund director of sales and marketing, where she will oversee corporate and catering sales teams. Before joining the Hilton Chicago Northbrook, Harpelund worked for organizations including Prominence Hospitality Group, Hyatt Place Chicago Schaumburg, and DoubleTree by Hilton Mundelein-Libertyville.

David Katz is director of sales and marketing for Viceroy Chicago. In this position, Katz is leading sales and programming for the property. In addition, he is also leading community engagement and creative concepts for the hotel’s events. Katz has worked for Marriott, Hilton, and Omni Hotels & Resorts during his career.

The Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort has named a new culinary team: Hisashi Araki is executive chef of Orion’s Roof; Paul Newman is executive chef of Tulu Seaside Bar & Grill; and Bertrand Daluzeau is director of food and beverage.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte by The Kessler Collection has announced an executive team as the property plans to open soon: Hugh Templeman is general manager; Haley Sanger is director of sales and catering; Amy Randall is director of human resources; and Courtney Quinn is director of food and beverage.

