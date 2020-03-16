Radisson Hotel Group Names Jim Alderman CEO of the Americas

MINNEAPOLIS — Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) today announced the appointment of Jim Alderman as chief executive officer for the Americas. Alderman will be based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn., and will be responsible for the corporate offices and more than 680 hotels in the company’s portfolio throughout the Americas. He will report to Federico J. González, chairman of the Global Steering Committee for Radisson Hotel Group, as the representative of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Jim is a hospitality executive whose determination and ability to accomplish what he sets out to do is widely known throughout the industry,” said González. “He is aligned with our vision, supports our revitalized plans, and I know he will be an inspirational leader to complement and guide our dedicated Americas teams, as we deliver on our strategic five-year plan and beyond.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves daily, Jim will immediately begin to provide guidance and support for addressing the needs of the business in the Americas while continuing to deploy appropriate resources to help maintain a healthy environment for our customers and team members,” added González.

Alderman most recently served as executive vice president for Extended Stay America (ESA), where he started the company’s franchising group and transformed ESA from whole ownership to a thriving franchisor. He was responsible for its next-generation product through new construction and franchise sales, and asset management of existing real estate portfolio, as well as acquisitions/dispositions and future redevelopment.

Prior to joining ESA, Alderman held various senior leadership positions with Kimpton Hotels, Wyndham, Starwood Capital, IHG, and Ernst & Young. With more than 34 years of experience in hospitality, Alderman has an extensive background in hotel and restaurant development, private equity fund investment, management contracts, franchises, public/private partnerships, and investor relations. He has led global teams through both times of crisis and prosperity during his professional tenure dating back to 1986 and has been involved in the acquisition, development, joint venture, and financing of more than $15 billion of hotel real estate projects globally.

Alderman earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Real Estate from Florida State University. He is an Executive Board Member for The Center of Real Estate Education and Research at Florida State University.

