The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio Reopens Zocca Cuisine D’Italia

SAN ANTONIO—The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio announced the reopening of its renovated and redesigned restaurant and bar, Zocca Cuisine D’Italia. Newly appointed Executive Chef Ron Mays offers menus that serve dishes and desserts. The indoor-outdoor bar offers a cocktail program and wines that pair with the new dishes.

Open daily from morning into the evening with specific bar hours, Zocca’s dinner menu has shared plates, mains; pizzas; and desserts. Weekend brunch at Zocca recently started with brunch cocktails and mimosa bottle service. Weekend brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays with live music on Sundays. Zocca can also host live music on the patio on Thursday nights.

“The opportunity to breathe new life into an iconic establishment such as Zocca is an absolute honor,” said Executive Chef Ron Mays. “I am excited to share a palatable, yet approachable menu made for everyday dining with an elevated experience attached.”

Mays’ resume includes over 20 years spent in kitchens throughout the United States and elsewhere, providing knowledge to oversee the culinary operation of the hotel that includes Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, Cafecito Café, the seasonal Pool Bar, In-Room Dining, and a banquet and catering program.

Zocca’s bar provides an indoor-outdoor integration between the interior and the patio along the San Antonio River Walk. The bar also has a walk-up component for guests of the River Walk and bar seating that allows viewing directly into the restaurant.

Zocca’s interiors are an open concept inclusive of a lounge area, tables and chairs, walled-in booths, banquette seating areas, and a private dining room. Gold accents, fresco murals, fragmented stone, patterned tile, and more are part of the design.

“Zocca has an established reputation for creating authentic dishes with a relaxed al fresco Italy-like atmosphere conducive for socializing, relaxing, and connecting,” said Maria Martinez, general manager of The Westin Riverwalk. “We’re pleased to revive the vision and spirit of the restaurant, a true River Walk staple, and we’re proud to share this concept with our hotel guests and locals alike.”

Leading the vision, Dallas-based interior design firm, Waldrop + Nichols, created a design paying tribute to the San Antonio Riverwalk by focusing on creating an ambiance through canvas murals that also pay tribute to the Alamo City. A palette of terracotta, burgundy, and maize tones paired with textural materials adds to the space.