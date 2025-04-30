IHG Expands Reach in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean

ATLANTA, Georgia—As a presenter and patron sponsor of this week’s Americas Lodging Investment Summit Caribbean & Latin America (ALIS CALA) conference, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) reaffirmed its commitment to growth within Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean (MLAC). The nearly 400 open and pipeline IHG properties throughout the region span every segment, encompassing a mix of city, suburban, and coastal locations.

Across MLAC, IHG expects to add 32 hotels spanning its six segment brands in the coming years. This builds on 2024 openings, including Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada, Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa (Baja California, Mexico), and Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman. Many of these will offer branded residences beyond guest rooms and suites, including a forthcoming joint Kimpton hotel and residence offering in Tulum, Mexico.

IHG also offers a mix of emerging midscale brands in the region, led by more than 200 open and pipeline properties across the Holiday Inn brand family. The growing avid hotels brand is on track to more than double its reach in Mexico and extend its appeal for value-conscious travelers with nine new properties on the way, including a dual brand pairing with Candlewood Suites in Torreon. Additionally, Atwell Suites will make its regional debut in Costa Rica as part of a recently signed dual-brand pairing with Holiday Inn.

Jolyon Bulley, chief executive officer, Americas at IHG, said, “From idyllic tropical getaways to well-located destinations for urban escapes and corporate travel, IHG continues its solid growth across Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. With nearly 100 properties set to join our regional portfolio in the coming years, our continued expansion highlights the trust owners and guests have in our brands and their distinct offerings.”

Additional recent and notable IHG-branded property openings and signings throughout the region include:

InterContinental Presidente Monterrey: Opened in January 2025, InterContinental Presidente Monterrey stands above the city’s San Pedro Garza Garcia neighborhood and offers views of the Sierra Madre de Chipinque mountains. The hotel has nearly 300 guest rooms and offers the InterContinental brand’s amenities.

SOUMA Hotel Lima, Vignette Collection: The first South American Vignette Collection hotel opened in March 2025 with minimalist design and décor inspired by Peru’s Pacaya Samiria Nature Reserve. Located in Lima’s Miraflores neighborhood and adjacent to the Pacific Ocean, SOUMA Hotel Lima offers three signature restaurants, a rooftop with a heated infinity pool, and the Bambu Spa. SOUMA Hotel Lima is also the first of several planned IHG Luxury & Lifestyle hotels in the Peruvian capital, with the InterContinental Real Lima Miraflores and Hotel Indigo Lima Miraflores scheduled to open later this year.

voco Hermosillo: Reopened in late 2024 following an extensive conversion, the 138-room voco Hermosillo invites guests to experience the brand’s modern design. Located on the Kino Boulevard, voco Hermosillo offers access to major regional corporate offices (Deloitte, Pepsico) along with city attractions such as the Cathedral of Hermosillo, the Sonora Museum of Art, and La Ruina Park.

avid hotel Queretaro Centro Sur: Opened in March 2025, avid hotel Queretaro Centro Sur is the brand’s fifth Mexico property and first in the state of Queretaro. The hotel offers a new alternative for travelers seeking quality, comfort, and convenience in the mid-range segment. avid hotel Queretaro Centro Sur is also situated near many of the state’s popular destinations and cultural outlets, including the Acueducto de Querétaro, the Querétaro Congress Center, and Corregidora Stadium.