Sonesta Extends Master Franchise Agreement With GHL Hoteles

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the extension of its long-standing Master Franchise Agreement with GHL Hoteles (GHL) through 2034. The renewed agreement covers the development and franchising of most of Sonesta’s brands—from economy to upscale segments—throughout Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina.

This extension supports Sonesta’s strategy to deepen market penetration through both conversions and new builds. In Lima, the company will soon debut the Sonesta Hotel Miraflores, expected to open summer 2025, further expanding its presence in Peru’s capital city.

“Latin America continues to be a region of significant opportunity for Sonesta,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “Renewing our Master Franchise Agreement with GHL ensures a strong foundation for future expansion, and we’re excited to bring more of our brands to travelers across these important markets.”

Since entering Latin America in 1998 with the Sonesta Hotel El Olivar in Lima, Sonesta has grown its presence across the region, focusing on both urban and leisure destinations. Through its partnership with GHL, Sonesta has successfully introduced multiple brands and opened hotels through ground-up developments and strategic conversions. GHL currently has 14 Sonesta hotels open, including Colombia (7), Peru (5), Ecuador (1), and Chile (1).