Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 19 New Member Properties

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 19 new member properties to its global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2025. Highlights include:

Andronis Luxury Suites (Santorini, Greece) — Legend Collection: Slated to unveil a comprehensive transformation in May 2025, Andronis Luxury Suites is situated high atop the cliffs of Santorini. The property has 39 suites and villas, a new Greek-style Taverna, and upgraded Mare Sanus Spa. With a commitment to preserving both the island’s heritage and the property’s legacy, the hotel offers views of the Aegean Sea, volcanic caldera, and beaches below.

Slated to unveil a comprehensive transformation in May 2025, Andronis Luxury Suites is situated high atop the cliffs of Santorini. The property has 39 suites and villas, a new Greek-style Taverna, and upgraded Mare Sanus Spa. With a commitment to preserving both the island’s heritage and the property’s legacy, the hotel offers views of the Aegean Sea, volcanic caldera, and beaches below. Boar’s Head Resort (Charlottesville, Virginia) — L.V.X Collection: Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this 168-room resort blends Southern charm with modern comforts and natural beauty. The Boar’s Head Resort is located within 600 acres of countryside and includes the newly restored Birdwood Mansion—preserved from its former life as a storied 19th-century mansion—slated to debut as a boutique seven-room hotel and event venue in fall 2025. A range of activities is available, including falconry, axe throwing, and hiking, as well as facilities such as an 18-hole golf course, three swimming pools, a racquet sports facility, and four on-site restaurants.

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this 168-room resort blends Southern charm with modern comforts and natural beauty. The Boar’s Head Resort is located within 600 acres of countryside and includes the newly restored Birdwood Mansion—preserved from its former life as a storied 19th-century mansion—slated to debut as a boutique seven-room hotel and event venue in fall 2025. A range of activities is available, including falconry, axe throwing, and hiking, as well as facilities such as an 18-hole golf course, three swimming pools, a racquet sports facility, and four on-site restaurants. Hotel Convent de la Missio (Palma de Mallorca, Spain) — L.V.X Collection:

Housed in a former 17th-century convent, this adults-only boutique hotel fuses history with modern design elements. Situated among narrow streets and courtyards in Palma, Hotel Convent de la Missio is a retreat from the Island’s vibrant energy, offering 27 guestrooms and suites, an exclusive spa, and a rooftop terrace and solarium. Additional highlights include a Mediterranean restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Marc Fosh and a bar that also serves as an art gallery, showcasing works by local artists.

Housed in a former 17th-century convent, this adults-only boutique hotel fuses history with modern design elements. Situated among narrow streets and courtyards in Palma, Hotel Convent de la Missio is a retreat from the Island’s vibrant energy, offering 27 guestrooms and suites, an exclusive spa, and a rooftop terrace and solarium. Additional highlights include a Mediterranean restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Marc Fosh and a bar that also serves as an art gallery, showcasing works by local artists. NÓR Hotel & Spa (São Roque, Brazil) — Lifestyle Collection: With a name that represents Nature, Origin, and Refuge, NÓR Hotel & Spa is situated amidst the Itapetinga Mountains in São Roque. Each of the property’s 33 suites has a Nordic style, integrating elements of steel, wood, and concrete, and includes a private deck and fireplace. Additional highlights for wine lovers include access to the wine route that winds through local vineyards and tastings in the mirrored glass cellar.

With a name that represents Nature, Origin, and Refuge, NÓR Hotel & Spa is situated amidst the Itapetinga Mountains in São Roque. Each of the property’s 33 suites has a Nordic style, integrating elements of steel, wood, and concrete, and includes a private deck and fireplace. Additional highlights for wine lovers include access to the wine route that winds through local vineyards and tastings in the mirrored glass cellar. The Archipelago (Yilan, Taiwan China) — Lifestyle Collection: A beachfront property located on the shores of Taiwan’s Wushih Harbor, The Archipelago overlooks the Guishan Island as it rises from the Pacific Ocean. The family-oriented hotel has 285 rooms with balconies that provide panoramic mountain and sea vistas. The essence of the ocean shapes the guest experience, from dining with fresh local seafood to interiors inspired by a journey from the ocean’s depths to the shore, and a Thermal Club that draws low pH sodium bicarbonate thermal water from deep underground.

“We are delighted to welcome these 19 exceptional properties to our global portfolio in the first quarter of 2025,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This strategic expansion in 12 countries highlights our commitment to providing a diverse range of luxury experiences that cater to every type of traveler, and it serves as a strong foundation for continued growth and momentum throughout the year.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio from January 1 through March 31, 2025, include: