Drury Hotels Announces New Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels, a hospitality company with more than 150 hotels in 27 states, announced its newest hotel is now under construction in Lincoln, Nebraska. Located in downtown Lincoln, the new Drury Plaza Hotel is steps away from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and less than ten minutes from Lincoln Airport.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Lincoln Downtown is now accepting reservations for February 2026 and beyond. The hotel will have 210 guest rooms and over 2,400 square feet of meeting space.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to our first hotel in Nebraska in early 2026,” said Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels. “Lincoln is a community rich with Cornhuskers football, the arts, and many outstanding attractions. We are excited to be part of this growing community, helping travelers experience the city’s best with a centralized location, and Drury’s signature amenities and commitment to service.”

The property’s meeting space will accommodate up to 288 attendees, and it will offer Drury’s Meetings with More program. The program provides value and flexibility, including free Wi-Fi in meeting rooms for all attendees, no food and beverage minimums, and a flexible cancellation policy that allows groups to use a portion of their cancellation fee toward a future event at any Drury hotel.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Lincoln Downtown will offer guests a wide range of amenities, including:

Free hot breakfast daily

Free dinnertime snacks and beverages at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

24-hour business and fitness centers

Indoor pool and spa

Kitchen + Bar late-night dining option, including small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and other beverages

Guest Market in the lobby

Drury Hotels will plan for team member recruitment and key hires in the Lincoln market as construction efforts continue. Once open, the hotel will employ approximately 55 full-time and part-time team members.