The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Unveils Renovation

CAPE CORAL, Florida—The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village debuts a $15 million renovation. The comprehensive, guestroom-focused transformation debuts almost a full year ahead of schedule—a silver lining resulting from the nationwide hotel closures that impacted 2020.

The hotel’s renovation was inspired by the concept of biophilia, a belief that people have an innate connection with nature. As a result, new room interiors feature natural elements in their purest form to create a contemporary residential aesthetic. Each guestroom includes a collection of locally sourced materials, including wood and glass elements, along with a soothing fluid pattern motif, which complements the hotel’s waterfront views.

In addition to room enhancements, the hotel renovation increased guestroom inventory from 293 rooms to 308 rooms by converting 15 three-bedroom suites into two-bedroom suites and upgrading the remaining accommodations into new deluxe guestrooms.

“Our team worked tirelessly over the last year to debut a property which thoughtfully caters to Cape Coral’s rising number of local and leisure travelers while also supporting our robust bridal and group business,” says Michael Tighe, general manager of The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village. “After a year that inspired us to embrace the great outdoors, our design concept, which reflects the natural beauty of southwest Florida and celebrates Westin’s wellness-centric ethos, is a natural extension of the travel experience our guests have been favoring.”

The guest room renovation and addition of 15 units will better cater to The Westin Cape Coral’s strong group business vertical. In 2018, the property debuted a 30,000 square foot meetings and events center, The Tarpon Point Ballroom, transforming The Westin Cape Coral into a comprehensive destination for meetings and event experiences.

“As we settle into a new, post-pandemic normal, we understand meetings and events planners are opting for venues with ample outdoor spaces, plenty of room for social distancing, and flexible accommodations for guests. By infusing natural elements into our guestrooms and expanding our room count, we’re providing planners with the experiences their clients are craving and offering them more opportunities to customize safe and memorable experiences, ranging from intimate affairs to larger banquet events,” Tighe says.

Additional new amenities include the Fridge Fill program, which provides in-room ingredient baskets for restaurant-quality, ready-made meals to be enjoyed from the comfort of guests’ newly renovated suites.