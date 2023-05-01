The Power of Personalization

According to a 2021 McKinsey & Company report, companies who excel at personalization generate 40 percent more revenue from those activities than companies who are merely average in that key area. The hospitality experience is particularly suited to customization, and hoteliers can certainly benefit from excelling in catering to guests’ individual preferences. In fact, 86 percent of travelers are looking for more personalized interactions, per a 2020 KPMG study.

Please enter the following information to access the full whitepaper. "*" indicates required fields Name * First Last Email * Job Title * Company Name * Phone * Δ Advertisement