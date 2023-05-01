A Contemporary Design That Embraces Banking History

The recently opened Pennywell St. Louis Downtown, a Hilton Hotel, pays homage to its historic home: the former Merchants-Laclede National Bank. Opened in 1885, the bank became an influential example of St. Louis architecture. The hotel’s interior design, created by Jacky Arena Interiors, emphasizes historical elements such as the original 1888 vault doors and vintage décor, and alludes to the building’s financial history with gold and green accents. The Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen supports this theme with a curated “Banker’s Hour” menu offering a selection of rotating whiskey cocktails and beer and wine specials. Guests can exchange a “lucky penny” token for one of the bar’s signature cocktails, such as Dark Money, a take on an espresso martini, or a Pennydrop Old Fashioned served in a personal flask that evokes the city’s speakeasy past. Guests also have at their disposal a state-of-the-art fitness center and 5,113 sq. ft. of function space, along with contemporary co-working spaces and a lobby lounge designed for productivity. The Pennywell is set to be a draw for meeting groups and business travelers due to its proximity to America’s Center Convention Complex. Classic St. Louis attractions such as the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium are also accessible from the 4th and Olive Street location.

Opened: February 2023

Rooms: 195

Owner: Rockbridge

Operator: HEI Hotels & Resorts