BETHESDA, Md.—Marriott International, Inc., has signed an agreement with Magellan Development Group to introduce its St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand to Chicago. The project is anticipated to include 191 hotel rooms—including 33 suites—and 393 branded residences within the 101-story building. Previously under construction as the luxury Wanda Vista Hotel and Vista Tower, the property is being rebranded as the St. Regis Chicago and the Residences at the St. Regis Chicago. The project will welcome its first residents in December 2020 and hotel guests by July 2021.

“The St. Regis Chicago will mark the start of an exciting new era by bringing an unsurpassed luxury lifestyle to one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods, Lakeshore East,” said Timothy Grisius, global real estate officer, Marriott International. “We are pleased Magellan Development Group has chosen to introduce the St. Regis brand to this vibrant community in the heart of Chicago.”

Located downtown, The St. Regis Chicago will span a total of three towers within the Lakeshore East community. The area includes a mix of residential and corporate properties, all centrally anchored by a public park. The project offers expansive views and exposures overlooking the Chicago River to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Millennial and Grant Parks to the south, and the Loop skyline to the west.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Marriott International on this iconic project,” said David Carlins, CEO, Magellan Development Group. “The St. Regis brand offers the best in class luxury services and amenities and we are confident it will deliver an exquisite experience for Chicago’s residents and visitors.”

The St. Regis Chicago will provide several signature dining options from the city’s Michelin star-rated Alinea Group, including a restaurant overlooking the Chicago River. The hotel is expected to offer more than 7,670 square feet of meeting space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom for business events and celebrations along with a fitness center, full-service spa, swimming pool, and outdoor pool terrace.

The Residences at The St. Regis Chicago will have a dedicated residence entrance for owners and premium services, such as an exclusive amenity space with an outdoor pool, lounge, fitness center, private dining room, wine tasting room, theater, golf simulator, children’s play area, and exhibition kitchen.

