NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) announced its new Board of Directors for the 2025-26 term, elected at the 2025 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show in New Orleans. These leaders, who include newly elected Secretary Vimal (Ricky) Patel, will guide AAHOA’s mission to advocate for and empower its more than 20,000 members nationwide.

Since immigrating to the U.S. at age 21, Vimal Patel has owned both branded and independent hotels. He has served in a variety of AAHOA leadership positions, notably as Ambassador and Gulf Regional Director, and on multiple committees, including Government Affairs, Strategic Planning, Education & Professional Development, and Bylaws & Governance.

Patel also chaired AAHOA ad hoc committees on two topics of importance to members and the hotel industry. These were focused on insurance, a role in which he led a search for affordable property premium options, and revenue generation, an initiative that raised $1.8 million in new funds for the association.

Beyond his service in AAHOA, Patel has scored significant achievements on behalf of hotel owners in volunteer executive roles as a board member of the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation and as board chairman for Layette Travel.

“I want hotel owners to win the economic future, so we must be prepared not only for the change we know is coming but also for the change we don’t see coming,” Patel said. “My style as an officer will be to work energetically on today’s issues while at the same time proactively anticipating tomorrow’s problems.”

AAHOA Members also elected the following 10 members to the Board of Directors:

Alabama Regional Director: Neil Patel

Central Midwest Regional Director: Viral Patel

Northeast Regional Director: Preyas Patel

Northwest Regional Director: Taran Patel

North Carolina Regional Director: Pinkesh Patel

Upper Midwest Regional Director: Kalpesh Joshi

Washington DC Area Regional Director: Priyank Patel

Director at Large Eastern Division: Bhavin Patel

Women Hoteliers Director Western Division: Arti Patel

Young Professional Director Western Division: Paavan Patel

The AAHOA Board of Directors also welcomed the following three members to serve as Industry Partners for the 2025-26 Term:

Nil Kumar, president and chief product officer, Anand Systems, Inc.

Kevin Sloan, managing partner, Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling, LLC

Abraham Tieh, director of national commercial property tax, O’Connor & Associates

“As we welcome our new Board of Directors for the 2025-26 term, I am honored to work alongside these dedicated individuals to advance our association and the hospitality industry as a whole,” AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel said. “I congratulate our newly elected Secretary Vimal Patel and look forward to collaborating with the AAHOA Officers and Board to address our members’ priorities, reinforcing AAHOA’s role as the leading voice for hotel owners.”

“I am thrilled to welcome our new Board of Directors and extend heartfelt congratulations to our new Secretary on his election to the AAHOA Board,” AAHOA President & CEO Laura Lee Blake said. “The commitment and diverse perspectives of our Board Members are vital to AAHOA’s mission. Their leadership will be instrumental in driving advocacy, supporting our members, and promoting growth within our community in the coming year.”