STACY SILVER

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I never set out to work in hospitality—it was an unexpected surprise. After spending several summers interning at a trade publishing company, they offered me a full-time role to be part of the team launching a new publication focused on the hotel industry. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

My first boss, Jerry Merkin, was a true mentor. He taught me the fundamentals of the industry, introduced me to countless top executives, and offered me numerous opportunities that shaped my career.

Jerry Daly showed me the importance of building and maintaining meaningful relationships. He was more than a mentor—he was a trusted friend, always offering advice and insight when I needed it most.

Pat Ford taught me how to finance a hotel with nothing more than a napkin and a pen. His patience in explaining complex concepts helped me truly understand the intricacies of hotel valuation.

What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

The landscape of diversity and inclusion has transformed alongside societal changes. I began my career when there were few women in the industry, but I am optimistic about the progress we have made. I envision a future where diversity and inclusion are no longer topics of conversation because they are simply the norm.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

Women have made incredible progress in the industry. At my first hotel investment conference, there were only a handful of women, but today, we’re presenting, speaking, and participating in ways that were unimaginable back then. While there is still significant room for growth at the highest levels of hotel companies, I’m proud of how far we have come and hopeful for the future.