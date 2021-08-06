The Balfour Hotel Reveals Renovation Under New Ownership

MIAMI—Located in a landmark building, The Balfour Hotel celebrates its official opening next to the Atlantic Ocean on the corner of Ocean Drive and 4th Street in South Beach. The historic property, formerly known as The Lord Balfour Hotel, has acquired new ownership and undergone a $4 million dollar renovation upgrading the hotel’s public spaces, lobby restaurant, and 82 guestrooms and suites spread out over two Art Deco style buildings connected by a courtyard.

Designed in 1940 by Anton Skislewicz, an architect behind Miami Beach’s Art Deco history, The Balfour Hotel caters to design-conscious visitors with a style that has timelessness. The hotel’s original outdoor moniker “Lord Balfour” remains in lights. The historic element of its architecture has been preserved amidst renovations delivering modern comforts and technology today’s travelers have become accustomed to. Miami’s Latin influence is also celebrated through design details such as Colombian-style fedora hats and equestrian photography.

Guests are welcomed by a porch with outdoor seating and a lobby anchored by the original marble fireplace and terrazzo flooring, featuring marble, quartz, granite, and glass leading to the lobby bar, which beckons guests to sip from a cocktail menu. Serving as the hotel’s social hub, the lobby features both restaurant seating and communal lounge seating for a sense of community and intimacy, in addition to a rotating gallery exhibit of talent from local art schools. With mid-century modern style, the lobby has clean lines, organic forms, rattan furniture, and tropical prints.

Connecting The Balfour Hotel’s two buildings is an open courtyard offering an al fresco space for guests to lounge and socialize. Terracotta mosaic tiles, chaise lounges, and rattan lounge seating are available for guest use; guests can order seasonal rotations of refreshers, including frozen grapes and fruit smoothies.

“Our vision for The Balfour Hotel was to create a relaxing oasis and hidden gem among the buzzing energy synonymous with Miami Beach,” explains James Moore, general manager of The Balfour Hotel. “Our impeccably renovated, classic Art Deco property just steps from the beach is ideally situated near South Beach’s world-famous attractions but quietly nestled in the affluent South of Fifth neighborhood, an enclave that offers guests a serene vibe of relaxation and comfortable luxury.”

The hotel features 55 standard king rooms, 10 double queen rooms, 16 upscale king rooms, and 3 suites, including newly renovated bathrooms and updated furnishings. Each guestroom features walnut furniture, including armoire closets and wooden desks. Each room includes Italian coffee brand Lavazza single-serve pods for Americanos and espressos as well as teas, bathrobes, slippers, a clothes steamer, hairdryer, and PURE brand bath amenities. There is complimentary WiFi access for guests throughout the property.

On the top floor, guests can use the hotel’s East and West Sundecks with a total of 1,479 square feet combined. Used for group events and small gatherings, the sun deck offers lounge seating with 360-degree views of Miami Beach, including the nearby Atlantic Ocean.

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast. The lobby bar is open in the evenings and nighttime. The restaurant provides service to the pool, rooftop, and beach; the hotel provides two beach chairs to all guests in partnership with Esteban Beach Management.