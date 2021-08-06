spot_img
Conferences and EventsAAHOACON 2021Red Roof Supports COVID Relief Efforts in Gujarat, India
Conferences and EventsPeopleCommunityIndustry News

Red Roof Supports COVID Relief Efforts in Gujarat, India

By LODGING Staff
Red Roof LPS AAHOACON 2021

At the 2021 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, Red Roof leaders presented representatives from Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA (LPS) with a donation to support the Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA COVID Relief India Project 2021, supporting hospitals in Gujarat province, India, which have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. Red Roof launched the “Sprint to AAHOACON” fundraising drive in the month of July, committing to donating $10,000 to seed the campaign and encouraging its franchise partners, vendors, and the industry to support LPS’ efforts as well.

At the check presentation on the AAHOA Trade Show floor, Nancy Patel, president of the LPS of USA Board and a leader in the Red Roof Franchise community, said that Red Roof has supported LPS for over a decade and that the funds raised in this campaign helped to secure oxygen plants, medical equipment, and supplies to those who have been admitted to hospitals in Gujarat province. “That will help save thousands of lives,” Patel said.

LPS of USA is a nonprofit religious, cultural, and non-political organization established to provide a forum for meeting, facilitating, and encouraging religious observance, sharing ideas, providing cultural programs, and endeavoring towards community advancement. The organization aims to provide, promote, and celebrate religion, culture, and education among Surti Leuva Patidars and their future generations.

 

Previous articleSTR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Dipped But Room Rates Are Up
Next articleThe Balfour Hotel Reveals Renovation Under New Ownership
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Dallas skyline
AAHOACON 2021

AAHOA Hosts Its Largest Show and Ramps Up Advocacy Efforts

Christine Killion -
Acquisitions

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies Holdings Acquires American Hotel Inventory

LODGING Staff -