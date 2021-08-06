Knowland: U.S. Group Meetings Volume Increased in July 2021

ARLINGTON, Virginia— Knowland, a provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released monthly meetings and events data for July. The numbers reveal that July 2021 U.S. group meetings volume increased 42.1 percent over June 2021.

The average number of attendees per event continues with growth patterns exceeding the same time frame in 2019. Each month, group meetings volume increased as people become more comfortable meeting in larger numbers and relaxed social distancing reduces space requirements.

Average attendees—The average number of attendees per event in July 2021 was 64 compared to 57 in July 2019.

Average space used—The average space used in July 2021 was 2,461 square feet while meetings in July 2019 averaged 2,003 square feet.

Individual market growth—The top five growth markets in July were Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Washington, D.C.

Corporate meetings represent the largest market segment —The corporate segment represents 60.8 percent of meeting and event business with the technology and healthcare segments taking the lead as the largest industry segments.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “July is one of the largest leisure months of the year. Because of this, we would have anticipated seeing meetings flatten a bit this month. However, growth in July was stronger than the growth in June which is a positive sign. Additionally, the growth markets shifted into the Top 25 Markets. Chicago, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. are three of the largest group markets in the country. Seeing them heat up is a great indicator of the strength of meetings rebounding across the country.”