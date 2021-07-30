Ten Food and Beverage Technology Trends

With the constant evolution of technology, food and beverage (F&B) operators must be dynamic in adjusting their practices to improve operational efficiencies and help drive profitability. Many top F&B trends were developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will stay prominent in both the hotel and restaurant industries.
- Leverage technology to expedite digital F&B order capabilities via digital channels. These can be both in-house or through a delivery order app, website, QR code, or mobile payment form.
- Use digital menus to enable F&B pricing revenue management.
- Implement self-service and mobile-enabled wine, food, and beer dispensing POC.
- Consider including a self-service tap beverage wall for beer and wine purchases.
- Add more shelf-stable and microwavable to-go options in grab-and-go and market outlets.
- Increase operational focus on takeout and delivery.
- Replace pay-at-table with mobile pay through a QR code.
- Evaluate the addition of call and service request buttons.
- Use data analytics to track consumer preferences to improve guest loyalty and customer satisfaction through loyalty programs, email targeting, and more.
- Digitize supply chain or inventory systems to better manage costs and improve purchasing efficiencies.
An exception to the aforementioned F&B trends is upscale restauranteurs who are pushing for the return of physical menus to create an authentic dining experience where guests are not focused on their smartphones.
