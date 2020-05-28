Three Ways to Reduce Hotel Food Waste and Cut Costs

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a variety of challenges for the hospitality industry. With shelter-in-place orders in effect in many states and the population effectively grounded for the foreseeable future, vacations, business trips, and most other travel plans are put on hold as the country tries to slow the spread of the virus.

In a wave of cancellations, hotel occupancy rates dropped drastically, and properties opted to save money by closing their doors temporarily, allowing them to furlough workers instead of attempting to maintain a skeleton crew of staff. Nearly 3.9 million total hotel-supported jobs have been lost since the crisis began, according to Oxford Economics.

These are big challenges for hotel operators, but at the same time, these temporary closures offer a rare opportunity to review operations in a way that has never before presented itself. With hotels temporarily closing or adjusting their occupancy limits, many owners can now review all aspects of their operations to look for cost savings, efficiencies, and the ability to emerge stronger than ever for future guests.

Food waste is a big problem in the hotel industry. In the United States, an estimated one-third of all food is lost annually, according to the USDA, adding up to more than $161 billion in 2010. With guest satisfaction and hospitality top of mind, operators have long thought of food waste—particularly from conventions, catered events, and breakfast buffets—as a necessary evil. Now could be the time to review internal hotel operations to look for ways to reduce waste. Preventing, repurposing, or diverting food waste can lower expenses, reduce trash service costs, and contribute to marketing that will help attract future business.