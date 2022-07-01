STR: U.S. Weekly RevPAR Continues to Climb on a Nominal Basis

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance continued to climb with another weekly record established for revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a nominal basis, according to STR’s latest data through June 25, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 19-25, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 72.3 percent (down 4.1 percent)

ADR: $157.05 (up 17.1 percent)

RevPAR: $113.55 (up 12.3 percent)

The country’s occupancy level was the highest since August 2019, while ADR (nominal) was the highest since the week ending January 1, 2022.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Dallas saw the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.8 percent to 74.1 percent).

New York City (87.0 percent), Seattle (85.9 percent), and San Diego (85.6 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

Philadelphia reported the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 20.1 percent to 67.3 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 37.9 percent to $207.00).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 21.4 percent to $162.70) and Philadelphia (down 21.0 percent to $102.51).