Duetto Announces Increase in Hotels Adopting Its Technology Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO—Duetto has seen an increase in hotels adopting its cloud-based technology solutions. The company announced an 83.8 percent increase in rooms signed in the calendar year 2021 versus the calendar year 2020.

The year saw growth from all four geographic regions Duetto operates in, with notable signings including:

Selina in North America

Centro Hotels in EMEA

Park Royal Hotels in Latin America

Dusit Hotels & Resorts in APAC

The uptick in new hotels joining the Duetto platform correlates with the findings of Duetto’s market sentiment survey from earlier in the year. The ‘Revenue Management Outlook & Trends Survey 2022′ revealed that 78 percent of hoteliers planned to increase their investment in hotel tech in the next three years.

This increase in tech adoption includes hoteliers’ heightened focus on revenue, their need for controlled automation, their desire to deliver more personalized offers, and to better track and understand shifting demand patterns.

“Demand patterns have never been more unpredictable than they are today. Historical data is obsolete. As such, we need tools and solutions that take a forward-looking demand approach to revenue. Partnering with Duetto will help us to drive greater dynamism in pricing, enabling increased commercial returns,” said Chatchai Pongprapat, assistant vice president—revenue management, Dusit International.

“Technology has been and will continue to be key to our revenue and growth plans. Being a lifestyle hospitality brand that sells much more than just accommodations, we need a revenue management solution that offers controlled automation, provides custom integration to our proprietary PMS, and can easily scale all of our various product offerings—Duetto ticked all the boxes. This intelligent automation will enable us to optimize revenue across our destinations worldwide,” said Elad Nir, global CMO, Selina.

Hotel companies such as Selina and Dusit International are leaning into technology to help them get ahead and build up revenue reserves in case further market challenges, such as a recession, hit.

“The hotel industry has had a tumultuous couple of years, but cloud-based technology that harnesses the power of the hotel’s data, such as Duetto, can help the industry weather any storm,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “Global challenges, from staff shortages to economic downturns, are very real concerns for the hotel industry. Companies need to react quickly to market changes and be more flexible and agile in their approach to this change. An integrated technology stack helps them do just that.”

In January, the technology company was named the highest-rated revenue management system (RMS) in the 2022 HotelTechAwards. This was followed by the announcement of several industry partnerships, including preferred vendor status with Leading Hotels of the World. Technology development has also been central to Duetto’s push forward. In April, Duetto announced an upselling integration with Oaky that delivers analytically powered, targeted upgrade offers to guests.

And within its platform, Duetto has recently announced new features and innovations in its GameChanger and ScoreBoard applications, with the release of New Rate Management Experience (NRMX) and Forecast & Budget Builder (FBB).

In line with the increased appetite for controlled automation and predictive analytics, further technology advancements are coming from the Duetto platform in the months ahead.