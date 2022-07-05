Aimbridge Hospitality Expands Partnership With Amadeus

Aimbridge Hospitality has extended its partnership with Amadeus’ business intelligence suite including Demand360, Agency360, and RevenueStrategy360 for use across its organization. With access to the industry’s insights, including on-the-books occupancy rates, channel performance data, and alternative accommodation booking trends, Aimbridge looks to position itself for long-term growth.

“The market conditions we face as a business today continue to evolve at a more rapid pace than we’ve previously experienced. Having access to our portfolio performance enables us to make more effective revenue decisions down to the individual property level and aid in strategic decision-making. With our scale and continued growth, and with Amadeus as our trusted technology partner, we are confident this differentiated partnership will set us up for success now and in the future,” says Andrew Rubinacci, executive vice president, commercial and revenue strategy, Aimbridge Hospitality.

“We’re pleased to partner with Aimbridge Hospitality to support its business goals. As we continue to evolve our business intelligence suite, our mission is to provide the broadest and deepest set of market insights to enable hoteliers to make the most effective decisions for their business,” remarks Ilia Kostov, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, North America, hospitality, Amadeus.