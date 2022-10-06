HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected with the Rosh Hashanah holiday, U.S. hotel performance dropped from the previous week and showed mixed comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through October 1, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 25-October 1, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 66.4 percent (down 2.4 percent)

ADR: $149.71 (up 15.7 percent)

RevPAR: $99.36 (up 12.9 percent)

In addition to the Rosh Hashanah impact on business travel and groups in the major markets, there were demand shifts in the southeast region due to Hurricane Ian. STR’s Market Recovery Monitor will provide further analysis in the coming days.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 7.5 percent to 69.7 percent).

San Diego reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 29.8 percent to $203.71).

San Francisco was the only market to post an ADR drop (down 2.8 percent to $234.73).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 14.1 percent to $176.63) and Minneapolis (down 10.0 percent to $79.76).