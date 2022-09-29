Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases for Second Consecutive Week
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases for Second Consecutive Week

By LODGING Staff
september 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 24, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 18-24, 2022

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:
Occupancy: 70.0 percent (down 1.5 percent)
ADR: $157.99 (up 15.7 percent)
RevPAR: $110.60 (up 13.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 7.9 percent to 72.2 percent).

Of note, New York City saw the highest absolute occupancy level (89.9 percent), which was helped by the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly.

Anaheim reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 31.7 percent to $214.61).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in New Orleans (up 16.7 percent to $86.68) and Minneapolis (down 16.1 percent to $90.11).

Previous articleChoice Hotels Opens First Everhome Suites Property
Next articleThe Contactless Experience in Hotels
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Raines Expands
Brands

Raines Expands Third-Party Management Business in the Southeastern United States

Christine Killion -
Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square
Design

Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -