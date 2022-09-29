STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases for Second Consecutive Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 24, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 18-24, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 70.0 percent (down 1.5 percent)

ADR: $157.99 (up 15.7 percent)

RevPAR: $110.60 (up 13.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 7.9 percent to 72.2 percent).

Of note, New York City saw the highest absolute occupancy level (89.9 percent), which was helped by the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly.

Anaheim reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 31.7 percent to $214.61).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in New Orleans (up 16.7 percent to $86.68) and Minneapolis (down 16.1 percent to $90.11).