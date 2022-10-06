Renaissance Austin Hotel Completes Public Space Renovation

AUSTIN, Texas—The Renaissance Austin Hotel announced the completion of a $10 million indoor and outdoor public space renovation. The 492-room, full-service hotel in north Austin is one of the city’s largest hotels with 88 suites. The Renaissance Austin Hotel, located in northwest Austin Arboretum, sits on nearly 10 acres and is a space for events, meetings, and conferences. The hotel is nearby The Domain, a location with a wide range of restaurants, bars, and retail shopping.

Rob Gillette, general manager of the Renaissance Hotel, said, “We are thrilled that this beautiful Austin property has been greatly enhanced with the multi-million-dollar investment by our hotel ownership, which has transformed our public spaces inside and out.”

Gillette added, “It gives our team great pride that our hotel’s recent renovation themes artfully express the elegance of the Hill Country and the colorful charm of old Austin including the eye-catching murals of the iconic Texas Longhorns.”

All of the hotel’s meeting and event space, which has been expanded to 81,000 square feet, has new colors, carpet, lighting, sound systems, digital reader boards, and artwork.

The Renaissance Austin has also introduced amenities that include a cycling room, a fitness center space with all new equipment, a concierge lounge on the lobby level named The R Club, and a hospitality suite on the top floor called the Governor Suite. Updated designs can be seen throughout the hotel lobby and atrium, including new carpeting, lighting, furniture, wallcoverings, and décor.

The Lawn at Glass Oaks recently opened on the south side of the hotel. The Lawn shows a landscaped green space and trees and has a 3,600 square-foot glass event space facing the arboretum ridge line terrace. A ledge stone fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs has a setting for groups and guests.

A new attraction in the atrium space at the hotel, Choza, opened in September. In the morning, Choza offers coffee, tortillas, pastries, and breakfast tacos, and at night, a tequila bar, craft tacos, local spirits, and margarita specialties. Choza is a new concept that includes a tin roof, finishes, and furniture.

The hotel will also experience further enhancements this fall. The Knotty Deck & Bar restaurant will be expanded with an outdoor pergola. The hotel’s outdoor pool will be transformed into a more resort-style space, with a larger deck size, an outdoor spa, a second fire pit, and new outdoor furniture throughout.