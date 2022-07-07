STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Dips From the Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance dipped from the previous week, while indexed comparisons against 2019 improved on the favorable side of a holiday calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through July 2, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 26-July 2, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 67.3 percent (up 2.9 percent)

ADR: $153.32 (up 19.7 percent)

RevPAR: $103.24 (up 23.1 percent)

Given historical trends, the week-over-week decline in demand was normal given the holiday. Since 2000, the Fourth of July or the observance of the federal holiday has fallen on a Monday seven times, including last year and in 2016. In every case, occupancy in the week before the holiday fell by more than four percentage points with most of the losses beginning on Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. Occupancy and demand are likely to fall again for this current week before strengthening in the remaining weeks of July.

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans saw the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 16.5 percent to 73.7 percent). Chicago was next on the list with a 15.1 percent gain to 73.5 percent.

Advertisement

Denver (85.7 percent), Oahu Island (83.4 percent), and San Diego (81.9 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

Miami reported the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 9.8 percent to 65.7 percent).

Chicago posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 49.0 percent to $170.00).

Largely because of ADR increases, each of the Top 25 Markets saw RevPAR higher than the comparable week of 2019.