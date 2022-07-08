CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announced four new properties in development under the Origin Hotel umbrella. These four hotels join Origin Red Rocks (Colorado), Origin Westminster (Colorado), and Origin Lexington (Kentucky), which Charlestowne began overseeing within the last two years as part of its milestone deal with real estate development company, Thrash Group. The planned expansion will introduce Origin properties to Austin, Texas; Atlanta Georgia; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Kansas City, Missouri.

“One of the biggest hospitality trends we’ve seen evolve over the years is the increased desire for hotels in emerging destinations that serve as a gateway to the cities they’re in,” said Kyle Hughey, CEO of Charlestowne Hotels. “The continuation of our partnership with Thrash Group allows each of us to do what we do best: Thrash leads the charge on ideating and developing Origin Hotels in dynamic markets, while we create locally-driven tourism and culinary experiences that meet the surging demand for immersive travel. We’ve received an incredible response to the three existing Origin properties, which has only deepened our desire to bring the Origin brand to four new destinations.”

Origin Austin

Origin Austin is now open and serves as both Origin and Charlestowne’s first property in Texas. Located in the neighborhood of Mueller, the five-story hotel will offer 120 guestrooms and suites and amenities including a welcome treat from Austin’s candy store Lammes Candies. Add-ons cater to a variety of travelers, including prAna yoga mats and Peloton bikes, and those traveling with pets can get Origin’s Pup Package. The hotel also has Kids’ Adventure Kits with a tent and sleeping bag for an indoor “camping” experience. Origin Austin is near Mueller Lake Park and local attractions and entertainment such as the Thinkery, Austin’s hands-on children’s museum.

Advertisement

A new food-and-drink destination arrived in Austin with Origin’s all-day eatery, Blue Lacy. Named after the working dog breed that originated in Texas, Blue Lacy will offer a diner-inspired atmosphere complimented by a courtyard on Aldrich Street. The menu has a fresh take on nostalgic favorites, and there are also pet-friendly options.

“Origin Hotels are designed to amplify the spirit of their home cities, and no management company understands the distinctive needs of these markets and communities better than Charlestowne Hotels,” said Ike Thrash, Thrash founding partner. “Our hotels in Red Rocks, Westminster, and Lexington have been successful thanks to Charlestowne’s individualized approach to operations, creative marketing, tech innovation, and revenue management. We’re looking forward to continuing this partnership and working with Charlestowne as we expand into Atlanta, Kansas City, Baton Rouge, and Austin.”

Origin Hotels in the Pipeline

The 91-room Origin Baton Rouge is slated to open in spring 2023. The hotel is close to the State Capitol Building, Louisiana State University, and the Mississippi River. Occupying a building that dates back to 1956 and was likely the first drive-through bank in the state of Louisiana, Origin Baton Rouge will bring modernity to the classic building through interior design and amenities. The hotel’s accommodations will include three top-floor suites.

Reimagined from a former office building, the 123-room Origin Atlanta will open in summer 2023. It will have a six-story atrium for which Charlestowne’s largest interior art project to date is planned, as well as a restaurant with mezzanine-level and private dining for networking lunches, bites, or private affairs. Wrapped by state and local government complexes and close to Georgia State University, Origin Atlanta is for business travelers, university visitors, and more.

With a location on the Missouri River, the 118-room Origin Kansas City is projected to open in winter 2023. It will offer a Kansas City Streetcar stop, a restaurant/bar, and an outdoor beer garden, which Charlestowne is developing in partnership with city board officials. The hotel will be a flagship fitness hotel for the Origin brand, complete with a Bike Library, access to walking trails at Berkley Riverfront Park, and is adjacent to the first women’s professional soccer stadium, which is currently in development.

Charlestowne Hotels’ deal with Thrash Group added ten properties to Charlestowne’s portfolio in 2020, expanding the management company’s national footprint to 50+ hotels across 26 states. Together, Thrash and Charlestowne plan to continue the expansion of the brand across the country, with additional hotel openings to be announced.