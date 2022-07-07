AHLAF Names Leslie D. Hale Recipient of the Castell Award

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLAF) announced that Leslie D. Hale, president and chief executive officer of RLJ Lodging Trust and vice chair of the AHLA Board of Directors, is the recipient of the third annual Castell Award honoring a female trailblazer in the hospitality investment arena.

To be presented at The Lodging Conference 2022 on September 20, the annual Castell Award spotlights female trailblazers who are paving the way for more women to rise to the top of their fields.

From setting and executing the strategic vision for RLJ Lodging Trust—leading the execution of RLJ’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2011 and overseeing the first merger of two hospitality REITs in 2017—to playing a pivotal role on the AHLA Board of Directors, Hale exemplifies change in the hospitality arena. Hale also serves on the Board of Directors of Macy’s, Inc. and Delta Air Lines, Inc., is a Howard University Trustee, and is a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Baltimore Branch.

“Leslie is the ideal candidate for this important award,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the AHLA Foundation. “Over the years, her dedication to advancing the hospitality industry sets the gold standard for leadership, has inspired men and women in our industry, and we are thrilled to honor her leadership.”

“We amplify women’s voices in the hospitality industry, bringing recognition to the industry’s top talent. The Castell Award elevates women who pave the way for others,” said Peggy Berg, founder of the Castell Project. “We are delighted to add Leslie as the newest recipient of this award and celebrate her remarkable achievements.”