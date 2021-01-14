HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy once again fell below the 40 percent mark, according to STR data for the week of January 3-9, 2021.

Year over year, occupancy declined 28.3 percent to a level of 37 percent for the week of January 3-9, 2021—down from 40.6 percent the previous week, which saw occupancy levels boosted by New Year’s travel. As that holiday travel dissipated, TSA checkpoint counts and hotel room demand each declined by roughly 1.3 million in a week-over-week comparison. Average daily rate (ADR) for the week of January 3-9 was down 27.1 percent year over year to $87.97 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 47.7 percent to $32.59.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Jan. 3-9, 2021 vs. Jan. 5-11, 2020 Occupancy: 37.0% (-28.3%)

ADR: $87.97 (-27.1%)

RevPAR: $32.59 (-47.7%)

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (35.8 percent) but higher ADR ($93.85) than all other markets for the week of January 3-9, 2021. Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami/Hialeah, Florida, saw the highest occupancy level (51.4 percent), lifted by the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Of note, Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia reported two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) with occupancy above 50 percent amid the unrest in the nation’s capital; occupancy for the week reached 36.9 percent.

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.1 percent), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (24.2 percent).

