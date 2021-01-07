HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Thanks to a travel boost leading into the New Year’s holiday, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy improved noticeably from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data for the week of December 27, 2020, through January 2, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Dec. 27, 2020-Jan. 2, 2021 vs. Dec. 29, 2019-Jan. 4, 2020 Occupancy: 40.6% (-17.2%)

ADR: $107.93 (-21.5%)

RevPAR: $43.81 (-35.1%)

Compared to New Year’s week last year (December 29, 2019, through January 4, 2020), occupancy declined 17.2 percent year over year to a level of 40.6 percent for the week leading into 2021—up from 32.5 percent the week prior, which was the lowest weekly occupancy level that STR reported since early May 2020.

For the week ending with January 2, 2021, average daily rate (ADR) fell 21.5 percent year over year to $107.93 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 35.1 percent year over year to $43.81.

Advertisement

STR also reported that hotel demand jumped in week-over-week comparisons while TSA checkpoint counts showed five days with more than 1 million passengers. Substantial hotel demand growth is not expected to continue as leisure travel once again dissipates after the holidays, STR noted.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed identical occupancy (40.6 percent) but higher ADR ($112.83) than all other markets for the week of December 27, 2020, through January 2, 2021. Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami/Hialeah, Florida, saw the highest occupancy level: 69.2 percent. Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (24.2 percent), and Boston, Massachusetts (28.2 percent).

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE