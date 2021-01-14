Palisociety Acquires ARRIVE Hotels and Restaurants

LOS ANGELES—Avi Brosh’s Palisociety has announced the acquisition of ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants and its collection of properties, including ARRIVE Austin, Texas, ARRIVE Phoenix, ARRIVE Palm Springs, Calif., ARRIVE Memphis, Tenn., and ARRIVE Wilmington, N.C., as well as ARRIVE New Orleans and ARRIVE Albuquerque, N.M., which are currently under development. The ARRIVE portfolio is being absorbed by Palisociety, which owns and operates 11 hotels nationally under the Palihouse, Palihotel, and Independent Collection brands.

“Like Palisociety, ARRIVE is rare in its focus on providing a creatively inspired yet neighborhood-centric hospitality experience,” said Jorgan von Stiening, president of Palisociety. “ARRIVE properties feature the most exciting and dynamic hotels and restaurants in their markets, and on the heels of a very challenging year for travel, we are particularly proud to bring together this portfolio under a lean and extraordinarily efficient management platform.”

“2020 ushered in a heightened level of creative thinking in our industry and we’ve become more inspired and encouraged than ever by the long-term potential of the boutique hospitality sector,” said Avi Brosh, founder and CEO of Palisociety. “Today’s traveler wants an experience that feels authentic and engaging and by adding ARRIVE to our platform, we’ve enhanced our ability to bring that level of care and attention to the devoted fans of Palisociety branded hotels.”

Advertisement

As part of the acquisition, finalized in November 2020, Palisociety has enhanced its vertically integrated management systems and centralized operating structure. ARRIVE’s branding and website will reflect new design highlights while daily operations, company protocols, and procedures will be integrated as part of Palisociety’s infrastructure. Guests will continue to experience ARRIVE’s signature architecture and interior design by Chris Pardo’s Elemental Architecture, alongside its customer service and array of food and beverage offerings.

Additional terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Palisociety’s four brands encompass 13 hotels and 23 restaurants and bars. Across the portfolio, five additional hotels are under construction and anticipated to open by Spring 2022 with a development pipeline of 15 properties in the discussion and/or planning phase.

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE