STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Rises to Summer Levels

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Impacted by the Columbus Day holiday weekend, U.S. hotel performance reached levels similar to those of late summer, according to STR’s latest data through October 9, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 3-9, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 63.9 percent (down 9.6 percent)

ADR: $134.63 (up 2.4 percent)

RevPAR: $86.02 (down 7.4 percent)

The occupancy level was the highest since the week ending August 14, 2021, while ADR came in higher than every week since the one ending August 21, 2021.

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Tampa came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 3.5 percent to 66.8 percent). Driven by ADR, the market reported the largest RevPAR gain when compared with 2019 (up 12.2 percent to $91.67).

Oahu Island experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 45.1 percent to 46.9 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 22.2 percent to $186.78).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 61.3 percent to $93.03) and Oahu Island (down 50.7 percent to $98.83).