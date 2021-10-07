STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Dipped

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance dipped from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through October 2, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 26 through October 2, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 61.7 percent (down 9.2 percent)

ADR: $130.87 (up 1.2 percent)

RevPAR: $80.78 (down 8.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix recorded the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.8 percent to 66.0 percent). The market also recorded the largest RevPAR gain when compared with 2019 (up 15.2 percent to $88.82).

Oahu Island experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 43.8 percent to 46.1 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 20.6 percent to $174.10).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 52.6 percent to $97.51) and Oahu Island (down 50.1 percent to $94.06).