Accor and Groups360 announced the international launch of GroupSync, Groups360’s cloud-based technology solution for meetings and events, to provide online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process, and housing solutions across Accor’s global portfolio.

“Accor takes pride in our commitment to strategic innovation, as well as our leadership at the forefront of technological adoption,” said Markus Keller, senior vice president, sales and distribution, Accor. “We are delighted to partner with Groups360 on launching technology that will instigate a significant paradigm shift in the meetings and events industry toward more seamless bookings and unforgettable experiences for meeting professionals and their guests.”

GroupSync will become the engine that powers the current digital RFP process on Accor’s private-label website before the end of 2021. Accor’s launch of GroupSync Engage, which will be live beginning in 2022, represents the brand’s commitment to offering customers booking of meeting space directly from the hotel’s website, with plans to also integrate instant booking of group rooms in the following months.

“GroupSync Engage will empower Accor to better serve its global markets by allowing planners to book not only meeting space but also group room blocks, F&B, and audiovisual services in the same online transaction,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO Groups360. “Since Accor is a global brand with a significant number of properties outside the United States, their launch of this instant group booking technology will speed its adoption across the

globe.”

Accor will offer the online booking solution for group rooms on GroupSync to the majority of their more than 5,200 properties worldwide. Accor properties are also showed in the GroupSync Marketplace for streamlined digital RFPs and instant group bookings.

Accor gives its properties the opportunity to choose GroupSync Optimize for room-block management solutions and housing packages. GroupSync Optimize will also power voucher and gift certificate packages for Accor brands in select markets. Early adopters who have used GroupSync Optimize for housing and voucher sales have seen a 25 percent increase in revenue with little to no extra effort.