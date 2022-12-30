STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Lowers and Shows Weakened Comparisons to 2019

By
LODGING Staff
-
December 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week and showed weakened comparisons to 2019 on the unfavorable side of a holiday calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through December 24, 2022. At the same time, occupancy on December 24 was the highest for any Christmas Eve on record.

U.S. Hotel Performance

December 18-24, 2022

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:
Occupancy: 43.9 percent (down 9.7 percent)
ADR: $132.29 (up 2.3 percent)
RevPAR: $58.04 (down 7.6 percent)

Christmas Eve occupancy came in at 43.6 percent, which topped the previous high established in 2021. The corresponding week in 2019 ended on December 28, which brought performance up for that overall period.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 3.4 percent to 43.1 percent).

Seattle posted the highest ADR lift over 2019 (up 19.7 percent to $130.07).

Advertisement

Miami saw the steepest ADR (up 26.2 percent to $225.08) and RevPAR (up 42.4 percent to $138.19) declines from 2019.

Previous articleA Rewarding Rapport: Choice Hotels and LODGING Host an Insightful Roundtable With Owners and Industry Experts
Next articleHilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach Completes Renovation
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here