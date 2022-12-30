HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week and showed weakened comparisons to 2019 on the unfavorable side of a holiday calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through December 24, 2022. At the same time, occupancy on December 24 was the highest for any Christmas Eve on record.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 18-24, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 43.9 percent (down 9.7 percent)

ADR: $132.29 (up 2.3 percent)

RevPAR: $58.04 (down 7.6 percent)

Christmas Eve occupancy came in at 43.6 percent, which topped the previous high established in 2021. The corresponding week in 2019 ended on December 28, which brought performance up for that overall period.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 3.4 percent to 43.1 percent).

Seattle posted the highest ADR lift over 2019 (up 19.7 percent to $130.07).

Miami saw the steepest ADR (up 26.2 percent to $225.08) and RevPAR (up 42.4 percent to $138.19) declines from 2019.