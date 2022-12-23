HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week but showed improved comparisons to 2019 in part because of a favorable calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through December 17, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 11-17, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 54.5 percent (up 9.2 percent)

ADR: $135.08 (up 23.7 percent)

RevPAR: $73.65 (up 35.1 percent)

The corresponding week in 2019 ended on December 21, which brought performance down lower for that period.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C., reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 22.6 percent to 58.7 percent).

None of the Top 25 Markets recorded an ADR decrease over 2019.

Advertisement

New Orleans posted the highest ADR (up 67.0 percent to $183.93) and RevPAR (up 89.1 percent to $105.87) increases over 2019.

Oahu Island saw the only RevPAR decline (down 0.3 percent to $175.49).