Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach Completes Renovation

CARLSBAD, California—Completing a $10 million renovation, the oceanfront Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach finished the refurbishment of 161 guestrooms and suites, Coast 6450 restaurant, the pool area, outdoor lawn and patio area, front desk, exterior landscaping, and meeting spaces.

“We’re very excited to introduce our new look to our incoming guests,” said Josephine Forino, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach. “Along with reimagining and refreshing the esthetics of our coastal property, our entire staff is keenly focused on providing the best service possible to our visitors, all in a convenient and beautiful Southern California location.”

In a departure from its prior décor, all guestrooms and suites have a new motif—with furnishings, flooring, and finishes and a coastal-inspired design. All rooms are appointed with abstract artwork and a taupe and white color palette with some aqua blue. Case wood furnishings are designed with natural light woods offset by upholstery and a textured carpet.

The repositioned hotel located north of San Diego is close to shopping and dining options in Carlsbad Village and such attractions as Carlsbad Flower Fields, LEGOLAND, and San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Additionally, Crossings at Carlsbad, an 18-hole golf course, is nearby.

Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach offers indoor and outdoor function space, a fireplace courtyard, an outdoor pool and whirlpool, and a fitness center. The hotel is managed by Davidson Hotels.