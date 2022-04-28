STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From the Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through April 23, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 17-23, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 65.8 percent (down 4.2 percent)

ADR: $148.35 (up15.4 percent)

RevPAR: $97.66 (up 10.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the highest occupancy (up 3.4 percent to 78.1 percent) and ADR (up 38.5 percent to $203.40) increases over 2019.

Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 21.1 percent to 53.8 percent).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 24.8 percent to $131.69) and Minneapolis (down 22.7 percent to $62.00).