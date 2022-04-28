Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From the Previous Week
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From the Previous Week

By LODGING Staff
april 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through April 23, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 17-23, 2022

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:
Occupancy: 65.8 percent (down 4.2 percent)
ADR: $148.35 (up15.4 percent)
RevPAR: $97.66 (up 10.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the highest occupancy (up 3.4 percent to 78.1 percent) and ADR (up 38.5 percent to $203.40) increases over 2019.

Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 21.1 percent to 53.8 percent).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 24.8 percent to $131.69) and Minneapolis (down 22.7 percent to $62.00).

Previous articleThis Week’s Comings & Goings
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Comings and goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Courtesy of Delta Hotels by Marriott
Brand News

Conversion Conversation: Marriott’s Tony Nacci on Delta Hotel’s Growth Strategy

Ellen Meyer -